NC COVID-19 July 22 update: 1,998 new cases; positivity rate at 6.7%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are up from Thursday’s report with 1,998 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The state is nearing 2,000 cases in one day for the first time since May.

Overall, the state has reported 1,031,929 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate remains at 6.7%.

817 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 27% of those are in the ICU, while 12% are currently on a ventilator.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,570 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Unvaccinated North Carolinians are unnecessarily getting sick, being hospitalized and dying,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Don’t wait to vaccinate. And if you haven’t gotten your shot, you need to wear a mask indoors at all times when you are in public spaces.”

Percent of Adult Population partially vaccinated 60%

Percent of adult population fully vaccinated 57%

Local counties metrics:

Gates 756 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,806 – 45 deaths

Camden 699 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,525 – 35 deaths

Currituck 1,608 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,292 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,128 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,478 – 87 deaths

Perquimans 1,049 – 11 deaths