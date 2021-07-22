NC COVID-19 July 22 update: 1,800 new cases; 60% of adults fully vaccinated

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from Wednesday’s report with 1,800 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases has continued to rise over the past few days.

Overall, the state has reported 1,029,931 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 6.7%.

751 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 28% of those are in the ICU, while 12% are currently on a ventilator.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,562 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 755 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,806 – 45 deaths

Camden 698 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,523 – 35 deaths

Currituck 1,604 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,286 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,128 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,476 — 87 deaths

Perquimans 1,045 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially vaccinated 60%

Percent of Adult Population fully vaccinated 57%