NC COVID-19 July 22 update: 1,800 new cases; 60% of adults fully vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
Daily cases in the state are up from Wednesday’s report with 1,800 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases has continued to rise over the past few days.
Overall, the state has reported 1,029,931 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 6.7%.
751 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 28% of those are in the ICU, while 12% are currently on a ventilator.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,562 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
Local counties metrics:
- Gates 755 – 13 deaths
- Bertie 1,806 – 45 deaths
- Camden 698 – 6 deaths
- Chowan 1,523 – 35 deaths
- Currituck 1,604 – 16 deaths
- Dare 2,286 – 10 deaths
- Hertford 2,128 – 64 deaths
- Pasquotank 3,476 — 87 deaths
- Perquimans 1,045 – 11 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially vaccinated 60%
Percent of Adult Population fully vaccinated 57%
