NC COVID-19 July 15 update: 1,023 new cases; 536 people hospitalized

Coronavirus

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are up from Thursday’s report with 1,023 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Friday is the second day in a row that the state has reported over 1,000 cases.

The state’s total case count now stands at 1,022,876.

The test positivity rate now stands at 4.2%.

536 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 30% of those are in the ICU, while 13% are currently on a ventilator.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,523 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local counties metrics:

  • Gates 752 –13 deaths
  • Bertie 1,800 – 45 deaths
  • Camden 696 – 6 deaths
  • Chowan 1,514 – 35 deaths
  • Currituck 1,596– 16 deaths
  • Dare 2,251 – 10 deaths
  • Hertford 2,120 – 64 deaths
  • Pasquotank 3,469– 87 deaths
  • Perquimans 1,034 –11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population partially vaccinated: 59%

Percent of Adult Population fully vaccinated: 56%

