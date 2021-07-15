NC COVID-19 July 15 update: 1020 new cases; nearly 60% of adult population partially vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
Daily cases in the state are up from Wednesday’s report with 1020 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the state’s total case count to 1,021,853.
Currently, the test positivity rate stands at 4.3%.
492 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 29% of those are in the ICU, while 13% are currently on a ventilator.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,519 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
Local Counties Metrics:
- Gates 751 –13 deaths
- Bertie 1,800 – 45 deaths
- Camden 696 – 6 deaths
- Chowan 1,512 – 35 deaths
- Currituck 1,595– 16 deaths
- Dare 2,246 – 10 deaths
- Hertford 2,119 – 64 deaths
- Pasquotank 3,468– 86 deaths
- Perquimans 1,034 –11 deaths
Percent of Adult Population partially vaccinated: 59%
Percent of Adult Population fully vaccinated: 56%
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.