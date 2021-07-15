NC COVID-19 July 15 update: 1020 new cases; nearly 60% of adult population partially vaccinated

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from Wednesday’s report with 1020 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the state’s total case count to 1,021,853.

Currently, the test positivity rate stands at 4.3%.

492 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 29% of those are in the ICU, while 13% are currently on a ventilator.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,519 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:

  • Gates 751 –13 deaths
  • Bertie 1,800 – 45 deaths
  • Camden 696 – 6 deaths
  • Chowan 1,512 – 35 deaths
  • Currituck 1,595– 16 deaths
  • Dare 2,246 – 10 deaths
  • Hertford 2,119 – 64 deaths
  • Pasquotank 3,468– 86 deaths
  • Perquimans 1,034 –11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population partially vaccinated: 59%

Percent of Adult Population fully vaccinated: 56%

