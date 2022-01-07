NC COVID-19 Jan. 7 Update: Daily case count breaks record for third-straight day with more than 28,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 28,474 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the most cases added on a single day in the state – breaking the previous records set on Wednesday and then Thursday.

Friday was the third straight day that the state has seen more than 20,000 cases.

In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 31.2%. That is more than three times higher than it was just one month ago.

3,292 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 182 patients since yesterday. Nearly 400 people have been hospitalized since Wednesday.

Since Christmas, the number of people hospitalized has nearly doubled.

20% of those are in the ICU, while 12% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.9% of those hospitalized are children.

State data shows that 74% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 70% of adults are fully vaccinated. 59% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 19,619 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 30 deaths reported since yesterday.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,307 – 18 deaths

Bertie 3,010 – 54 deaths

Camden 1,387 – 9 deaths

Chowan 2,867 – 45 deaths

Currituck 3,480 – 29 deaths

Dare 5,089 – 18 deaths

Hertford 3,403 – 76 deaths

Pasquotank 6,180 – 111 deaths

Perquimans 1,951 – 16 deaths

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.