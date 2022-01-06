NC COVID-19 Jan. 6 Update: highest single-day case count; over 3,200 hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 24,292 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the most cases added on a single day in the state – breaking the previous record set on Wednesday.

Data shows the state averaged over 17,000 new cases each day for the past week which is more than double what it was the previous week.

Overall, the state has reported 1,787,906 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 180,000 cases have been added in the past two weeks.

In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 30.1%. That is more than three times higher than it was just one month ago.

3,292 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 193 patients since yesterday.

More than 100 people have been hospitalized on nine of the past 11 days.

20% of those are in the ICU, while 12% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.8% of those hospitalized are children.

The number of children hospitalized has increased significantly in the past 18 days.

State data shows that 74% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 70% of adults are fully vaccinated. 63% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

That is an increase of 5% since December 22.

Confused about COVID-19 boosters? Here’s what you should know! Visit https://t.co/5TmKuLEGfu for up-to-date recommendations on protecting yourself against severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 . #DontWaitToVaccinate pic.twitter.com/e58LwXwjbN — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) January 6, 2022

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 19,586 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 44 deaths reported since yesterday.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,296

Bertie 2,919 – 54 deaths

Camden 1,371 – 9 deaths

Chowan 2,807 – 45 deaths

Currituck 3,443 – 29 deaths

Dare 5,020 – 17 deaths

Hertford 3,325 – 74 deaths

Pasquotank 6,093 – 111 deaths

Perquimans 1,920 – 16 deaths