NC COVID-19 Jan. 26 update: Nearly 4K new cases reported, over 3,300 currently hospitalized, positivity rate rises to 13.3%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased slightly on Tuesday for the first time in a week with 3,368 being reported.

This is an increase of 72 from Monday’s revised number of 3,296.

Hospitalizations have been in an overall decline since hitting a pandemic high of 3,964 on Jan. 6.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 3,978 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, continuing a downward trend since Jan. 22.

The state’s total number of cases sits at 727,423.

The state reported another 56 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 8,776.

The percent positive increased from a steady 10.2 percent to 13.3 percent.

Local cases

Bertie: 1,490 cases – 35 deaths

Camden: 441 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,159 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 1,044 cases – 13 deaths

Dare: 1,615 cases – 6 deaths

Gates: 510 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,745 cases – 54 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,582 cases – 71 deaths

Perquimans: 731 cases – 5 deaths

Several North Carolina hospitals and health departments received fewer or no first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state this week, forcing them to cancel scheduled vaccination appointments.

Two groups that advocate for hospitals and health departments criticized the state’s decision to reallocate vaccines to mass clinics, saying doses should be distributed equitably.

On Monday, the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services (DCDHHS) announced that some appointments for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic may be canceled.

DCDHHS says its allotment this week was cut in half. As a result, about 300 appointments scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29 may have to be rescheduled.

The Outer Banks Hospital and Onslow Memorial Hospital transferred some of their vaccines to DCDHHS, which prevents them from having to reschedule all 1100 appointments scheduled for Friday.