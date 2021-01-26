NC COVID-19 Jan. 26 update: Nearly 4K new cases reported, over 3,300 currently hospitalized, positivity rate rises to 13.3%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased slightly on Tuesday for the first time in a week with 3,368 being reported.
This is an increase of 72 from Monday’s revised number of 3,296.
Hospitalizations have been in an overall decline since hitting a pandemic high of 3,964 on Jan. 6.
According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 3,978 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, continuing a downward trend since Jan. 22.
The state’s total number of cases sits at 727,423.
The state reported another 56 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 8,776.
The percent positive increased from a steady 10.2 percent to 13.3 percent.
Local cases
- Bertie: 1,490 cases – 35 deaths
- Camden: 441 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 1,159 cases – 20 deaths
- Currituck: 1,044 cases – 13 deaths
- Dare: 1,615 cases – 6 deaths
- Gates: 510 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,745 cases – 54 deaths
- Pasquotank: 2,582 cases – 71 deaths
- Perquimans: 731 cases – 5 deaths
Several North Carolina hospitals and health departments received fewer or no first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state this week, forcing them to cancel scheduled vaccination appointments.
Two groups that advocate for hospitals and health departments criticized the state’s decision to reallocate vaccines to mass clinics, saying doses should be distributed equitably.
On Monday, the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services (DCDHHS) announced that some appointments for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic may be canceled.
DCDHHS says its allotment this week was cut in half. As a result, about 300 appointments scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29 may have to be rescheduled.
The Outer Banks Hospital and Onslow Memorial Hospital transferred some of their vaccines to DCDHHS, which prevents them from having to reschedule all 1100 appointments scheduled for Friday.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.