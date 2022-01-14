NC COVID-19 Jan. 14 Update: state records 2 million cases as hospitalizations reach record high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 35,759 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the total count of COVID-19 cases to 2,011,302.

It took the state about eight months to go from one million cases to two million. That is about half as long as it took them to go from zero to one million.

On Thursday the state recorded about 33,000 new cases but included about 11,000 missed cases in their numbers.

The state has added at least 10,000 new cases every day in 2022 pushing the daily positivity rate to 31.6%.

4,381 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 106 patients since yesterday. That is the third day in a row that hospitalizations have reached a record high.

More than 100 people have been hospitalized for much of the past three weeks.

18% of those are in the ICU, while 11% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 2.3% of those hospitalized are children.

The number of children hospitalized has more than doubled in the past month. However, the percentage of people in the ICU or on a ventilator has dipped in recent times.

State data shows that 74% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 70% of adults are fully vaccinated. 59% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 19,903 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 53 deaths reported since yesterday.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,463 – 18 deaths

Bertie 3,375 – 57 deaths

Camden 1,473 – 9 deaths

Chowan 3,171 – 45 deaths

Currituck 3,742 – 30 deaths

Dare 5,645 – 18 deaths

Hertford 3,871 – 77 deaths

Pasquotank 6,596 – 111 deaths

Perquimans 2,158 – 17 deaths

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/.