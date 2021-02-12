NC COVID-19 Feb. 12 update: 4,128 new cases, 82 new deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — North Carolina’s COVID-19 metrics overall continue to move in a positive direction, but deaths from the virus still remain high.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an additional 4,128 new cases on Friday. The state has 814,594 confirmed cases in total. However 82 new deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s total to 10,376. Deaths have dipped slightly compared to the state’s peak in January, but still remain high.

Thursday Metrics

Total Cases: 814,594

Total Deaths 10,376

Newly Reported Cases: 4,128

Completed Tests: 9,509,541

Currently Hospitalized: 2,151

Daily Percent Positive: 6.5%

The state’s seven-day average number of new cases has hit its lowest point since Dec. 3.

The percent positive increased to 6.5 percent from Thursday’s initial report of 5.9 percent, which was the lowest in three months.

NCDHHS raised the historically low percent positive from Thursday, bringing it up to 6.2 percent. Even with the revision, it’s still the lowest it’s been on back-to-back days since Nov. 5-6.

Friday’s percent positive is a reflection of Wednesday’s data.

Hospitalizations continued to decrease. NCDHHS reported 2,151 hospitalizations down by nearly 220 since the beginning of the week.

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,587 cases – 39 deaths (+3 cases)

Camden: 518 cases – 5 deaths (+9 cases)

Chowan: 1,305 cases – 21 deaths (+9 cases)

Currituck: 1,226 cases – 14 deaths (+12 cases)

Dare: 1,798 cases – 8 deaths (+8 cases, +1 death)

Gates: 611 cases – 12 deaths (+5 cases)

Hertford: 1,875 cases – 56 deaths (+3 cases)

Pasquotank: 2,905 cases – 74 deaths (+26 cases)

Perquimans: 837 cases – 6 deaths (+8 cases, +1 death)

