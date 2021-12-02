NC COVID-19 Dec. 2 Update: over 3,700 new cases; hospitalizations continue to rise

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 3,780 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The 7-day moving average of new cases is currently averaging around 2,060 new cases per day – the highest since the end of October.

Overall, the state has reported 1,540,824 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 7.4%.

1,214 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – up 57 patients from yesterday. The number of people hospitalized is over 1,200 for the first time in a month and has increased every day for nearly a week.

26% of those are in the ICU, while 16% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.9% of those hospitalized are children.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

With regards to vaccines, a total of 13,553,832 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 73% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 69% of adults are fully vaccinated. 57% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 18,807 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 31 deaths reported in the past two days.

Local counties metrics:

  • Gates 1,139– 18 deaths
  • Bertie 2,556 – 53 deaths
  • Camden 1,231 – 8 deaths
  • Chowan 2,383– 43 deaths
  • Currituck  3,039 – 27 deaths
  • Dare 4,157– 15 deaths
  • Hertford 2,902 – 72 deaths
  • Pasquotank 5,559 – 108 deaths
  • Perquimans 1,695– 16 deaths

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10