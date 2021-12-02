NC COVID-19 Dec. 2 Update: over 3,700 new cases; hospitalizations continue to rise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 3,780 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The 7-day moving average of new cases is currently averaging around 2,060 new cases per day – the highest since the end of October.

Overall, the state has reported 1,540,824 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 7.4%.

1,214 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – up 57 patients from yesterday. The number of people hospitalized is over 1,200 for the first time in a month and has increased every day for nearly a week.

26% of those are in the ICU, while 16% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.9% of those hospitalized are children.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 13,553,832 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 73% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 69% of adults are fully vaccinated. 57% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 18,807 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 31 deaths reported in the past two days.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,139– 18 deaths

Bertie 2,556 – 53 deaths

Camden 1,231 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,383– 43 deaths

Currituck 3,039 – 27 deaths

Dare 4,157– 15 deaths

Hertford 2,902 – 72 deaths

Pasquotank 5,559 – 108 deaths

Perquimans 1,695– 16 deaths