NC COVID-19 Dec. 17 Update: 3,980 new cases, positivity rate soars to 7.8%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.
Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday’s report with 3,980 cases being reported in the last 24 hours.
Overall, the state has reported 1,589,054 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 7.8%.
1,584 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – down 20 patients from yesterday.
27% of those are in the ICU, while 16% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.4% of those hospitalized are children.
The number of people on a ventilator has risen 3% overnight.
State data shows that 73% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 69% of adults are fully vaccinated. 58% of that total population is fully vaccinated.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 19,121 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 22 deaths reported since yesterday.
Local counties metrics:
- Gates 1,185 – 18 deaths
- Bertie 2,608 – 54 deaths
- Camden 1,280 – 9 deaths
- Chowan 2,422 – 44 deaths
- Currituck 3,150 – 27 deaths
- Dare 4,411 – 15 deaths
- Hertford 2,953 – 72 deaths
- Pasquotank 5,693 – 110 deaths
- Perquimans 1,750 – 16 deaths
