NC COVID-19 Dec. 12 update: 10th straight day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations, more than 6,000 new cases in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Saturday is the 10th straight day a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was set in North Carolina. Currently, 2,577 people are hospitalized.

The net total of hospitalizations has increased every day for 10 days in a row and in 18 of the past 20 days.

The state’s seven-day average number of hospitalizations has also reached a record level, averaging 2,400 people in hospitals every day over the past week.

There were 6,153 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state Saturday, the fifth time in eight days of more than 6,000 new cases.

A total of 41,224 cases were added this week, an increase of 35 percent from last week’s total of 30,594.

North Carolina has also surpassed 20,000 total cases in nursing homes, with that number growing to 20,096.

There have been 2,192 deaths at nursing homes — or, nearly 11 percent of the total cases there have resulted in death.

For cases not involving nursing homes, 0.8 percent of cases have resulted in death.

Another 44 deaths were reported Saturday. There has been at least 10 reported every day for two full weeks, the longest such streak with that many every day.

The total number of deaths is up to 5,796.

The percent positive is now 11.7 percent based on results from Thursday and has been in double digits for 11 times in 12 days.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s modified stay at home order is slated to go into effect Friday – enacting a curfew and other public health restrictions.

On Tuesday, Cooper announced he was signing Executive Order 181 which is effective Friday at 5 p.m. through at least Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

The executive order states all individuals must “stay at home or the place they will remain for the night” from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Certain businesses must close between those curfew hours – those businesses include bars, entertainment venues, parks, museums, and aquariums.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 1,021 cases – 26 deaths

1,021 cases – 26 deaths Camden 225 cases – 4 deaths

225 cases – 4 deaths Chowan 705 cases – 19 deaths

705 cases – 19 deaths Currituck 470 cases – 6 deaths

470 cases – 6 deaths Dare 781 cases — 4 deaths

781 cases — 4 deaths Gates 280 cases – 10 deaths

280 cases – 10 deaths Hertford 1,122 cases – 42 deaths

1,122 cases – 42 deaths Pasquotank 1,295 cases – 36 deaths

1,295 cases – 36 deaths Perquimans 405 cases – 4 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.