NC COVID-19 Dec. 10 Update: over 3,600 new cases, hospitalizations hit six-week high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday’s report with 3,606 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the third straight day that cases have been above 3,000.

In addition, the 7-day moving average of new cases currently stands around 3,100.

Overall, the state has reported 1,566,169 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 7.4%.

1,493 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – up 20 patients from yesterday. The number of people hospitalized has risen every day for two weeks and is now at its highest point since October 25.

25% of those are in the ICU, while 15% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.6% of those hospitalized are children.

State data shows that 73% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 69% of adults are fully vaccinated. 58% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

Eligibility for Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot has been expanded to include 16- and 17-year-olds, making safe and effective boosters now available for everyone ages 16 and older.

“Getting your teen a COVID-19 booster shot will help strengthen and extend their protection against the COVID-19 virus and especially from new variants,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I encourage everyone ages 16 and older to get their booster as we head into the holiday season.”

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 18,976 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 25 deaths reported in the past two days.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,161 – 18 deaths

Bertie 2,583 – 53 deaths

Camden 1,250– 9 deaths

Chowan 2,403 – 44 deaths

Currituck 3,106– 27 deaths

Dare 4,279 – 15 deaths

Hertford 2,927 – 72 deaths

Pasquotank 5,627 – 110 deaths

Perquimans 1,728 – 16 deaths

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.