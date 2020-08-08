NC COVID-19 August 8 update: Nearly 2,000 new cases reported Saturday, but fewer deaths

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina health officials reported nearly 2,000 more COVID-19 cases Saturday, but fewer deaths compared to Friday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 1,954 new cases of coronavirus were reported Saturday. It marks the second time in three days North Carolina has had at least 1,900 new cases.

There were 26 more deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,160 in the state. That is the fewest deaths reported since Sunday when there were 13, but also underscores just how many deaths have come in the past week. There were 42 deaths reported Friday, according to NCDHHS data.

Hospitalizations were up six from Friday to 1,129. Since July 13, there have been only two days with fewer than 1,100 people hospitalized.

North Carolina has completed more than 1,969,766 COVID-19 tests.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 45 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 209 cases — 2 deaths

Currituck: 73 cases

Pasquotank: 395 cases — 20 deaths

Perquimans: 85 cases — 2 deaths

Bertie: 269 cases — 5 deaths

Hertford: 334 cases — 11 deaths

Chowan: 155 cases — 1 death

Camden: 69 cases — 2 deaths

For more from NCDHHS, click here.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Phase 2 of reopening North Carolina would be extended five weeks to Sept. 11. He spoke to fragile stability in key trends in the state’s battle with the virus.

“Hospital administrators and health care providers continue to express concerns that unless the spread of COVID-19 is limited, existing health care facilities and resources may be insufficient to care for those who become sick,” the latest executive order said.

A model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine released earlier in the week suggests North Carolina may need to reimpose restrictions in October to slow the spread of COVID-19.

