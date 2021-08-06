NC COVID-19 August 6 update: More than 4,500 daily cases for the first time since February

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

Today's case count is a 1,851% increase from just one month ago.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are up dramatically from yesterday’s report with 4,506 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the highest single-day total since February 11.

To put that number in perspective, today’s case count is a 1,851% increase from just one month ago.

Overall, the state has reported 1,071,137 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has risen slightly to 10.6%.

1,715 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 64 people since yesterday. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 12% are currently on a ventilator.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,764 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Across the state, a total of 9,922,074 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 62% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 58% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 772 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,832 – 45 deaths

Camden 709 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,566 – 37 deaths

Currituck 1,691 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,474 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,151 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,547 – 87 deaths

Perquimans 1,074 – 11 deaths