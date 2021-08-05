NC COVID-19 August 5 update: 4,331 new cases; over 1,600 people hospitalized

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up dramatically from yesterday’s report with 4,331 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the highest number of reported cases since early February.

To put that number in perspective, North Carolina reported only 1,185 cases one year ago.

Overall, the state has reported 1,066,631 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has dropped slightly to 10.4%.

1,651 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 12% are currently on a ventilator.

That is an additional 71 hospitalizations in the past 24-hours.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,724 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Across the state, a total of 9,897,190 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 62% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 58% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 769 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,827 – 45 deaths

Camden 709 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,558 – 37 deaths

Currituck 1,680 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,457 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,149 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,538 – 87 deaths Perquimans 1,072 – 11 deaths