NC COVID-19 August 26 update: 8,620 new cases; hospitalizations reach 3,552

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up significantly from yesterday’s report with 8,620 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the most number of cases that the state has reported since February 3 when officials reported over 12,079 cases.

Overall, the state has reported 1,181,191 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is 13%.

3,552 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 49 people since yesterday. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 15% are currently on a ventilator.

That is the highest number of people hospitalized since the end of January.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 14,272 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 60 deaths reported since yesterday.

Across the state, a total of 10,362,186 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 65% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 60% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 842 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,993 – 46 deaths

Camden 773 – 7 deaths

Chowan 1,725 — 37 deaths

Currituck 1,882 – 17 deaths

Dare 2,901 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,305 – 65 deaths

Pasquotank 3,809 – 88 deaths

Perquimans 1,166 – 11 deaths