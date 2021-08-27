NC COVID-19 August 26 update: 8,105 new cases; hospitalizations reach seven-month high

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical coronavirus particles from what was believed to be the first U.S. case of COVID-19. A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are down slightly from yesterday’s report with 8,105 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The state has added an average of 6,568 new cases per day this week – for a grand total of 39,406 new cases.

Overall, the state has reported 1,189,296 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate currently stands at 12.8%.

3,651 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 99 people since yesterday. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 15% are currently on a ventilator.

That is the highest number of people hospitalized since January 21.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 14,319 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 47 deaths reported since yesterday.

Over 570 North Carolinians have died of COVID-19 in August.

Across the state, a total of 10,392,906 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 65% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 60% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Bertie 2,012 – 46 Deaths

Camden 780 – 7 deaths

Chowan 1,742 – 37 deaths

Currituck 1,901 – 17 deaths

Dare 2,926 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,314 – 65 deaths

Pasquotank 3,823 – 88 deaths

Perquimans 1,175 – 11 deaths