NC COVID-19 August 25 update: Over 1,300 new cases reported with 35 additional deaths, hospitalizations reach 1,000 mark again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths related to the virus.
Following its normal pattern, state health officials announced a smaller number of completed COVID-19 tests on Tuesday as compared to Monday.
From the 8,467 completed tests, 1,345 lab-confirmed cases were announced by the North Carolina health officials.
North Carolina has a total of 157,741 confirmed cases from 2,102,359 completed tests.
Mondays and Tuesday have repeatedly had fewer completed tests reported.
Hospitalizations ticked up again on Tuesday to 1,000.
A total of 2,570 deaths are being attributed to the virus – up 35 from Monday.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. will giving a briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m. regarding the latest COVID-19 updates.
Here are the latest numbers from local counties:
- Gates 74 cases — 2 deaths
- Dare 233 cases — 2 deaths
- Currituck 90 cases
- Pasquotank 512 cases — 22 deaths
- Perquimans 111 cases — 2 deaths
- Bertie 367 cases — 5 deaths
- Hertford 481 cases — 12 deaths
- Chowan 197 cases — 2 deaths
- Camden 90 cases — 2 deaths
