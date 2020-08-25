NC COVID-19 August 25 update: Over 1,300 new cases reported with 35 additional deaths, hospitalizations reach 1,000 mark again

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2020 file photo, a medical worker wearing protective gear collects a swab from a person sitting inside a car during Covid-19 tests at the the Santa Maria della Pieta’ health center in Rome. Vacationers returning from Mediterranean Sea resorts abroad as well as on the Italian island of Sardinia have accounted for upward leaps in daily new case numbers. On Saturday, Italy registered 1,071 new cases, the highest daily number since mid-May, and only weeks after the nation had seen the number of day-to-day new infections plunge to about 200. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths related to the virus.

Following its normal pattern, state health officials announced a smaller number of completed COVID-19 tests on Tuesday as compared to Monday.

From the 8,467 completed tests, 1,345 lab-confirmed cases were announced by the North Carolina health officials.

North Carolina has a total of 157,741 confirmed cases from 2,102,359 completed tests.

Mondays and Tuesday have repeatedly had fewer completed tests reported.

Hospitalizations ticked up again on Tuesday to 1,000.

A total of 2,570 deaths are being attributed to the virus – up 35 from Monday.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. will giving a briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m. regarding the latest COVID-19 updates.

Here are the latest numbers from local counties:

Gates 74 cases — 2 deaths

74 cases — 2 deaths Dare 233 cases — 2 deaths

233 cases — 2 deaths Currituck 90 cases

90 cases Pasquotank 512 cases — 22 deaths

512 cases — 22 deaths Perquimans 111 cases — 2 deaths

111 cases — 2 deaths Bertie 367 cases — 5 deaths

367 cases — 5 deaths Hertford 481 cases — 12 deaths

481 cases — 12 deaths Chowan 197 cases — 2 deaths

197 cases — 2 deaths Camden 90 cases — 2 deaths

