NC COVID-19 August 25 update: Over 1,300 new cases reported with 35 additional deaths, hospitalizations reach 1,000 mark again

Coronavirus

by: , WNCN

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2020 file photo, a medical worker wearing protective gear collects a swab from a person sitting inside a car during Covid-19 tests at the the Santa Maria della Pieta’ health center in Rome. Vacationers returning from Mediterranean Sea resorts abroad as well as on the Italian island of Sardinia have accounted for upward leaps in daily new case numbers. On Saturday, Italy registered 1,071 new cases, the highest daily number since mid-May, and only weeks after the nation had seen the number of day-to-day new infections plunge to about 200. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths related to the virus.

Following its normal pattern, state health officials announced a smaller number of completed COVID-19 tests on Tuesday as compared to Monday.

From the 8,467 completed tests, 1,345 lab-confirmed cases were announced by the North Carolina health officials.

North Carolina has a total of 157,741 confirmed cases from 2,102,359 completed tests.

Mondays and Tuesday have repeatedly had fewer completed tests reported.

Hospitalizations ticked up again on Tuesday to 1,000.

A total of 2,570 deaths are being attributed to the virus – up 35 from Monday.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. will giving a briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m. regarding the latest COVID-19 updates.

Here are the latest numbers from local counties:

  • Gates 74 cases — 2 deaths
  • Dare 233 cases — 2 deaths
  • Currituck 90 cases
  • Pasquotank 512 cases — 22 deaths
  • Perquimans 111 cases — 2 deaths
  • Bertie 367 cases — 5 deaths
  • Hertford 481 cases — 12 deaths
  • Chowan 197 cases — 2 deaths
  • Camden 90 cases — 2 deaths

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10