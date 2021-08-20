NC COVID-19 August 20 update: 64 new hospitalizations; 54 additional deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are down slightly from yesterday’s report with 6,631 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The seven-day average is over 5,000 for the eighth consecutive day.

Overall, the state has reported 1,144,894 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has dropped slightly to 11.9%.

3,147 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 64 people since yesterday. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 14% are currently on a ventilator.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 14,059 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 54 deaths reported since yesterday.

Across the state, a total of 10,192,044 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 63% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 59% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 813 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,929 – 46 deaths

Camden 745 – 7 deaths

Chowan 1,662 – 37 deaths

Currituck 1,805– 17 deaths

Dare 2,767 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,250 – 65 deaths

Pasquotank 3,716 – 88 deaths

Perquimans 1,128 – 11 deaths