NC COVID-19 August 19 update: highest single-day increase in cases since February, deaths hit 14,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up significantly from yesterday’s report with 7,020 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the highest single-day increase in cases since February 3.

Overall, the state has reported 1,138,263 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has dropped slightly to 12.3%.

3,083 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 153 people since yesterday. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 14% are currently on a ventilator.

That is the first time since January that the state has surpassed 3,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 14,005 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 53 deaths reported since yesterday.

Across the state, a total of 10,165,147 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 63% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 59% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 811 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,913 – 46 deaths

Camden 741 – 7 deaths

Chowan 1,654 – 37 deaths

Currituck 1,798 – 17 deaths

Dare 2,733 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,237 – 65 deaths

Pasquotank 3,696 – 88 deaths

Perquimans 1,123 – 11 deaths