NC COVID-19 August 18 update: Over 5,200 new cases; 2,930 now hospitalized

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are up significantly from yesterday’s report with 5,256 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The state has added an average of 4,459 cases each day this week.

Overall, the state has reported 1,131,243 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has dropped slightly to 13.2%.

2,930 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 102 people since yesterday. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 14% are currently on a ventilator.

That is the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state since late January.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,952 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 57 deaths reported since yesterday.

Across the state, a total of 10,141,002 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 63% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 59% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 802 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,904 – 46 deaths

Camden 737– 6 deaths

Chowan 1,646 – 37 deaths

Currituck 1,783 – 17 deaths

Dare 2,721– 10 deaths

Hertford 2,232 – 65 deaths

Pasquotank 3,692 – 88 deaths

Perquimans 1,116 – 11 deaths