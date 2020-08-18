NC COVID-19 August 18 update: North Carolina reports record high in daily COVID-19 deaths

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo, resident physician Leslie Bottrell stands outside a room at an Intensive Care Unit as a nurse suctions the lungs of a COVID-19 patient at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. A U.S. government report says death rates are 12 times higher for coronavirus patients with chronic illnesses than for others who become infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Monday, June 15 highlights the dangers posed by these conditions. They include heart disease, diabetes and chronic lung ailments, such as asthma or emphysema. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – Less than a week after setting a new high in daily COVID- related deaths, North Carolina reported a new record.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 48 new deaths – topping the previous high of 45 from last Wednesday.

The new high comes a day after just one new death was reported. A total of 2,396 deaths in North Carolina are being attributed to the virus.

Following nine days of declining hospitalizations, NCDHHS said 1,026 patients are in the hospital with the virus.

Here are the latest numbers from local counties:

Gates 58 cases — 2 deaths

58 cases — 2 deaths Dare 216 cases — 2 deaths

216 cases — 2 deaths Currituck 85 cases

85 cases Pasquotank 458 cases — 21 deaths

458 cases — 21 deaths Perquiman s 93 cases — 2 deaths

s 93 cases — 2 deaths Bertie 326 cases — 5 deaths

326 cases — 5 deaths Hertford 410 cases — 12 deaths

410 cases — 12 deaths Chowan 168 cases — 2 deaths

168 cases — 2 deaths Camden 79 cases — 2 deaths

This also marks the first time in two days the number of hospitalizations moved above the 1,000 mark.

And after a day of abnormally few new cases, Monday’s data revealed a more typical number with 1,263 new cases.

North Carolina has 146,779 total cases.

Tuesday’s 10,048 completed tests marks the state’s smallest single-day total since June 8 (9,326).

NCDHHS revised the testing numbers retroactively for the previous few days — Monday’s total had been the smallest since June 8 but it was updated to 12,570.

And the percent positive remained at 7 percent for a second straight day after it was at 6 percent for eight straight days.

Latest Posts