NC COVID-19 August 13 update: 6,628 new cases, hospitalizations hit 6-month high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are up significantly from yesterday’s report with 6,628 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That state has added an average of 5,098 cases each day over the past week.

Overall, the state has reported 1,107,414 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 11.3%.

2,483 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 74 people since yesterday. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 12% are currently on a ventilator.

That is the highest number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in North Carolina since February 6.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,826 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 26 deaths reported since yesterday.

Across the state, a total of 10,043,074 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 63% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 58% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 787 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,868 – 45 deaths

Camden 724 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,602 – 37 deaths

Currituck 1,744 – 17 deaths

Dare 2,609 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,193 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,630 – 87 deaths

Perquimans 1,097 – 11 deaths