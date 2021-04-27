NC COVID-19 April 27 update: Over 1,100 new cases, positivity rate rises to 7.5

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state’s positivity rate spikes.

North Carolina health officials reported 1,148 new cases of COVID-19 to an overall 963,771 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The daily percent positivity rate went up to 7.5%, compared to Monday’s 6.5%.

There were 26,611 tests administered Tuesday.

The state saw an additional 23 new deaths. So far, 12,583 people in North Carolina have died due to the coronavirus.

An additional 36 new people have been hospitalized due to the virus. Currently, there 1,103 patients hospitalized in the state.

38.8% of North Carolina adults have been fully vaccinated while 48.5% have at least one dose.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates 726 – 13 deaths

726 – 13 deaths Bertie 1,742 – 43 deaths

1,742 – 43 deaths Camden 651 – 5 deaths

651 – 5 deaths Chowan 1,442 – 22 deaths

1,442 – 22 deaths Currituck 1,508 –16 deaths

1,508 –16 deaths Dare 2,074 – 10 deaths

2,074 – 10 deaths Hertford 2,075 – 63 deaths

2,075 – 63 deaths Pasquotank 3,285 – 80 deaths

3,285 – 80 deaths Perquimans 984 – 9 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.