NC COVID-19 April 27 update: Over 1,100 new cases, positivity rate rises to 7.5

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state’s positivity rate spikes.
North Carolina health officials reported 1,148 new cases of COVID-19 to an overall 963,771 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The daily percent positivity rate went up to 7.5%, compared to Monday’s 6.5%.
There were 26,611 tests administered Tuesday.
The state saw an additional 23 new deaths. So far, 12,583 people in North Carolina have died due to the coronavirus.
An additional 36 new people have been hospitalized due to the virus. Currently, there 1,103 patients hospitalized in the state.
38.8% of North Carolina adults have been fully vaccinated while 48.5% have at least one dose.
Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:
- Gates 726 – 13 deaths
- Bertie 1,742 – 43 deaths
- Camden 651 – 5 deaths
- Chowan 1,442 – 22 deaths
- Currituck 1,508 –16 deaths
- Dare 2,074 – 10 deaths
- Hertford 2,075 – 63 deaths
- Pasquotank 3,285 – 80 deaths
- Perquimans 984 – 9 deaths
To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.