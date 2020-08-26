NC August 26 COVID-19 update: 1,244 new cases, 36 new deaths; 4 new deaths in local counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths on Wednesday, along with 13 new hospitalizations.

The state’s average of new cases had trended back up slightly over the past week, after falling for over a month, but the trend appears to be going back down.

Deaths still remain high, above any other portion of the pandemic for North Carolina. 4 new deaths were reported in local counties Wednesday.

Hospitalizations are down from earlier in the pandemic, but have been mostly steady of late. Testing has dropped off in the past few days, with the percent of positive test up to about 7.8%.

Here are the latest numbers from local counties:

Gates 75 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

75 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case) Dare 236 cases — 2 deaths (+3 cases)

236 cases — 2 deaths (+3 cases) Currituck 91 cases (+1 case)

91 cases (+1 case) Pasquotank 515 cases — 23 deaths (+3 cases, +1 death)

515 cases — 23 deaths (+3 cases, +1 death) Perquimans 112 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

112 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case) Bertie 372 cases — 5 deaths (+5 cases)

372 cases — 5 deaths (+5 cases) Hertford 486 cases — 14 deaths (+5 cases, +2 deaths)

486 cases — 14 deaths (+5 cases, +2 deaths) Chowan 193 cases — 2 deaths (-4 cases)

193 cases — 2 deaths (-4 cases) Camden 89 cases — 3 deaths (-1 case, +1 death)

Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. Wednesday. WAVY will carry the stream live.

