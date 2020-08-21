NC August 21 COVID-19 update: Second straight day of relatively high new cases with 2,008, 29 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported another day of relatively high case numbers on Friday after a sustained downward for just over two weeks.
The state added 2,008 new cases after reporting 1,972 on Thursday. Those numbers are significantly higher than what the state has been averaging recently.
Deaths still remain high, with 29 new deaths reported Friday. Hospitalizations are down from earlier in the pandemic, but staying mostly steady overall.
- New cases: (+2,008, 149,904 overall), trending back up
- New deaths (+29, 2,494 overall), trending up overall
- Hospitalizations (-8, 1,015 overall), trending down overall
- Tests (+22,076, 2,030,885 overall), tests per day and percent of positive tests (8%) steady
Local Counties:
- Gates: 67 cases — 2 deaths (+1 cases)
- Dare: 218 cases — 2 deaths
- Currituck: 88 cases
- Pasquotank: 483 cases — 21 deaths (+25 cases)
- Perquimans: 98 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)
- Bertie: 347 cases — 5 deaths (+7 cases)
- Hertford: 437 cases — 12 deaths (+12 cases)
- Chowan: 174 cases — 2 deaths (+4 cases)
- Camden: 83 cases — 2 deaths
For more from NCDHHS, click here.
