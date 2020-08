NC August 20 COVID-19 update: 1,972 new cases reported, most in a day in two weeks, with 34 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported its highest one-day count of new COVID-19 cases with 1,972, though overall new cases have mostly been trending down.

Deaths have been trending up recently, with hospitalizations down overall.

New cases: (+1,972, 149,904 overall), large increase Thursday but overall trending down

New deaths (+34, 2,465 overall), trending up

Hospitalizations (+22, 1,023 overall), trending down overall but slight increase recently

Tests (+21,375, 2,003,307 overall), tests per day trending down, percent of positive tests steady

Local Counties:

Gates : 66 cases — 2 deaths (+6 cases)

Dare: 218 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Currituck: 86 cases (+1 case)

Pasquotank: 468 cases — 21 deaths (+4 cases)

Perquimans: 97 cases — 2 deaths (+3 cases)

Bertie: 340 cases — 5 deaths (+12 cases)

Hertford: 425 cases — 12 deaths (+5 cases)

Chowan: 170 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Camden: 83 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

