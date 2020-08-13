NC August 13 COVID-19 update: 1,763 new cases, 38 new deaths reported statewide; cases overall trending down

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 1,763 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest one-day increase in days, along with 38 new deaths.

Cases and hospitalizations statewide have overall been trending down, but remain high overall. Deaths have been trending up.

Key metrics

Cases ( +1,763, 140,824 total) — trending down overall

140,824 total) — trending down overall Deaths ( +38, 2,287 total) — trending up overall

2,287 total) — trending up overall Hospitalizations ( +8 , 1,070 total) — trending down overall

, 1,070 total) — trending down overall Tests (+20,329, 1,850,689 total) — positive tests down overall

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates 49 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Dare 210 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Currituck 73 cases (+5 cases)

Pasquotank 423 cases — 20 deaths (+7 cases)

Perquimans 88 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Bertie 287 cases — 5 deaths (+7 cases)

Hertford 358 cases — 11 deaths (+7 cases)

Chowan 158 cases — 2 death (+2 cases)

Camden 75 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services adjusted their total count of tests due to a reporting error through LabCorp.

“We determined that from late April until last week, Pixel by LabCorp at-home test collection kits that originated out-of-state but were processed in North Carolina were inadvertently included in the manual data submission to the state. We quickly corrected the issue and provided the updated manual reports to NCDHHS,” said Brian Caveney, Chief Medical Officer and President of LabCorp Diagnostics.

NCDHHS said the reporting error did not affect key trends on the department’s website.

“Although this reporting error impacts our count of total tests completed, it does not alter our key metrics or change our understanding of COVID-19 transmission in North Carolina, which shows stabilization over the last few weeks,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D.

