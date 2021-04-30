NC April 30 COVID-19 update: More than 2,200 new cases, positivity rate at 4.8%

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina health officials reported 2,231 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Overall, the state has reported 969,752 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate increased slightly to 4.8%, up from Thursday’s 4.5%.

The state also decreased by 36 patients who are hospitalized. Currently, North Carolina has 1,101 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. There were 20 new deaths Thursday, adding to an overall count of 12,651 COVID-19 related deaths.

Local metrics:

  • Gates 729 – 13 deaths
  • Bertie 1,749 — 43 deaths
  • Camden 652 – 5 deaths
  • Chowan 1,451 – 22 deaths
  • Currituck 1,522 – 16 deaths
  • Dare 2,082 – 10 deaths
  • Hertford 2,079– 63 deaths
  • Pasquotank 3,305 – 80 deaths
  • Perquimans 988 – 10 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 49.2%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 40.5%

NCDHHS COVID-19 Data Dashboard

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10