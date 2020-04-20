NC April 20 COVID-19 update: 6,764 cases total statewide; new daily totals up and down

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of total known coronavirus cases in North Carolina continues to climb, while daily increases in reported cases have gone up and down in the past week, per data released from Monday from the Department of Health and Human Services.

There are total of 6,764 cases across 93 counties. The state reported 5,859 on Friday.

Here’s the number of daily reported cases across the past week:

Monday (April 20) – 271

Sunday – 353

Saturday – 281

Friday 394

Thursday -342

Wednesday – 99

Tuesday (April 14) – 208

Of the total number of cases, 505 are in a correctional facility and 1,087 are in a nursing or residential care facility. Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro has 357 cases.

Here’s the most recent tally in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks:

Gates: 4

Dare: 11 – 1 death

Currituck: 2

Pasquotank: 32

Perquimans: 8

Chowan: 6

Hertford: 7 – 1 death

Bertie: 24 – 1 death

Camden: 0

A total of 179 deaths are being blamed on the virusm, up 7 from Sunday, and an increase of 100 from 10 days ago.

North Carolina reported its first COVID-19-related death on March 25.

85 percent of the deaths are patients 65 or older. No one under the age of 25 has died from the disease.

373 current hospitalizations related COVID-19 were reported Monday. That figured bounced up and down over the weekend from 388 on Saturday to 465 on Sunday.

A total of 79,484 tests have been completed.

