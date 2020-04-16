Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Update: Watch your daily coronavirus update live now.

NC April 16 COVID-19 update: Cases up to 5,465 as state sees highest number of hospitalizations yet

Coronavirus

by: WNCN

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina hospitalizations April 16

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina rose to at least 5,465 and deaths have topped 130, according to the latest numbers released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday morning.

The total number of deaths sits at 131, an increase of 14 from Wednesday’s numbers.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

The total number of cases jumped by more than 300 from 5,123 on Wednesday to at least 5,465 on Thursday and the total number of currently hospitalizations reached their highest number yet at 452, an increase from Wednesday’s 431.

A graph of current hospitalizations in North Carolina during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cases in northeast North Carolina and Outer Banks:

Gates:  4

Dare: 11  — 1 death

Currituck: 2

Pasquotank: 16

Perquimans: 8

Chowan: 5

Hertford: 4 – 1 death

Bertie: 17  — 1 death

Camden: 0

A total of 70,917 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state and 94 counties now have at least one positive case, according to NCDHHS statistics.

Thirty-seven percent of all cases in North Carolina involve patients in the 25-49 age range, but only six percent of the deaths involve patients in that age range – 84-percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state are patients who were 65 years or older. No one under the age of 25 has died from the coronavirus in North Carolina, state statistics show.

Deaths and hospitalizations continue to climb, even as some in the state have called for North Carolina to “reopen” its economy and scale back social distancing efforts. A protest in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday was broken up by police after protesters violated Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order by having a gathering of more than 10 people and not staying socially distanced.

Cooper held a press conference Wednesday admitting that “we can’t stay home forever,” but laid out a path to a “new normal” that can only come after a number of benchmarks have been reached.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10