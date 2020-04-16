NC April 16 COVID-19 update: Cases up to 5,465 as state sees highest number of hospitalizations yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina rose to at least 5,465 and deaths have topped 130, according to the latest numbers released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday morning.

The total number of deaths sits at 131, an increase of 14 from Wednesday’s numbers.

The total number of cases jumped by more than 300 from 5,123 on Wednesday to at least 5,465 on Thursday and the total number of currently hospitalizations reached their highest number yet at 452, an increase from Wednesday’s 431.

A graph of current hospitalizations in North Carolina during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cases in northeast North Carolina and Outer Banks:

Gates: 4

Dare: 11 — 1 death

Currituck: 2

Pasquotank: 16

Perquimans: 8

Chowan: 5

Hertford: 4 – 1 death

Bertie: 17 — 1 death

Camden: 0

A total of 70,917 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state and 94 counties now have at least one positive case, according to NCDHHS statistics.

Thirty-seven percent of all cases in North Carolina involve patients in the 25-49 age range, but only six percent of the deaths involve patients in that age range – 84-percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state are patients who were 65 years or older. No one under the age of 25 has died from the coronavirus in North Carolina, state statistics show.

Deaths and hospitalizations continue to climb, even as some in the state have called for North Carolina to “reopen” its economy and scale back social distancing efforts. A protest in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday was broken up by police after protesters violated Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order by having a gathering of more than 10 people and not staying socially distanced.

Cooper held a press conference Wednesday admitting that “we can’t stay home forever,” but laid out a path to a “new normal” that can only come after a number of benchmarks have been reached.