Navy Sailor aboard USS Boxer tests presumptive positive for coronavirus

A sailor aboard the USS Boxer has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. (Photo courtesy the U.S. Navy)

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WAVY) — A U.S. Navy sailor stationed on a California-based ship has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.

This sailor is stationed aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in San Diego. The sailor tested presumptive positive for the disease on March 13 and is being quarantined at their home. This person is the first sailor aboard a Navy ship to test presumptive positive for COVID-19. They are still awaiting the official test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a Navy news release.

Sailors who had close contact with the person who tested presumptive positive are in self-isolation at their homes. The Navy is investigating further contact this sailor had with other service members to determine if anyone else was potentially exposed, the news release states.

The Navy is conducting routine daily cleaning procedures on their ships, and the USS Boxer is being cleaned thoroughly with guidance from the CDC and the Navy-Marine Corps Public Health Center, according to the news release.

Navy officials are also working with state, federal, and public health authorities to keep sailors healthy.

