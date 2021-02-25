Navy identifies JEB Little Creek sailor who died from COVID-19-related complications

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy has identified a sailor based in Virginia who died recently from COVID-19-related complications.

The sailor is Chief Hull Technician Justin Huf, age 39 of California, who was assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 based at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.

The Navy said Huf died Monday after testing positive for the virus three days earlier.

He began showing symptoms Feb. 16 and tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, Feb. 19. He was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Saturday.

Huf was in the intensive care unit at the time of his death.

All those who were in contact with Huf have been notified and are “taking the appropriate precautions,” the Navy said.

“Our deepest condolences are with the family, friends and shipmates of Chief Petty Officer Huf during this extremely difficult time, and we ask that their privacy be respected,” the Navy said. “ACU 4 crewmembers are supported by chaplains, embedded mental health specialists, and counselors.”

Huf is the fourth Navy sailor to die from COVID-19-related complications this month.

On Feb. 5, the Navy identified two sailors who died from the virus: Chief Quartermaster Herbert Rojas with Recruit Training Command Great Lakes and Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Andrew-Godfredson Myers of the USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) (Blue crew).

On Feb. 13, the Navy identified a sailor on the Norfolk-based USS Wasp who died from COVID-19-related complications as Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Marcglenn L. Orcullo, age 42 of Hawaii.