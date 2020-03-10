Navy confirms 1st civilian employee with coronavirus in Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WRIC) — A U.S. Navy employee at the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery in Falls Church, Va., has been admitted to a hospital in Northern Virginia after testing presumptive positive for COVID-19, the Navy announced Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia health officials have confirmed eight positive cases after getting test results from a Loudoun County resident and a Virginia Beach couple.

The U.S. Navy said this case is not a ninth case — there are still only eight positive cases in Virginia.

In most cases, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The other cases in Virginia are: a Fairfax husband and wife who recently returned from a Nile River cruise; a resident of Spotsylvania County in their 50s who sought medical attention after developing fever, cough and shortness of breath, and is currently stable; an Arlington County resident in their 60s who tested who positive Sunday evening; and a U.S. Marine being treated at Fort Belvoir, just outside of the nation’s capital.

The VDH recommends that you do the following to try and reduce the spreading of germs:

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.