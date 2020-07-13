Navy cancels 2020 NAS Oceana Air Show due to COVID-19 concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Navy has announced that the 2020 Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana Air Show has been canceled due to public health risks associated with COVID-19.



Although there are no plans to reschedule, the Navy is currently considering available options to bring the best of Naval Aviation to fans virtually.

Air Show friends and fans,

We regret to inform you that the 2020 NAS Oceana Air Show is canceled due to public health risks associated with COVID-19. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zNKVzw4kep — Naval Air Station Oceana (@nas_oceana) July 13, 2020

The NAS Oceana Air Show is the Navy’s premier aviation event in North America, drawing more than 250,000 spectators each year. Originating in 1953 and held nearly every year since 1962, the air show has received an unprecedented four Dick Schram Memorial Community Relations Awards from the International Council of Air Shows and the Military Child Education Coalition Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award.



The last time the air show canceled was in 2013 due to budget shortfalls from sequestration.

“Unfortunately, the risks associated with large gatherings are too considerable to ensure absolute safety for our guests,” says Capt. John Hewitt, Commanding Officer, NAS Oceana. “While we won’t have the traditional show this year, we hope to still provide a unique experience virtually for our fans and our entire Hampton Roads community.”

“We eagerly look for its return next year as we continue to do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” says Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer stating that the health and safety of people who live and work in Virginia Beach remains his and city officlas’ top priority.

Latest Posts