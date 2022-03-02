Naval Station Norfolk, JEBLCFS drop indoor masks mandate

US Navy personnel wearing surgical masks to protect against the coronavirus, arrive at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After the CDC updated its mask guidance last week, several local military installations are dropping their indoor mask guidance.

Instead of focusing so heavily on positive case numbers, the CDC says they are now shifting their attention to hospitalizations and puts more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals.

With the new guidance, comes a color-coded map that shows the rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions, the share of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and the rate of new cases in the community.

As of February 24, all localities are in the green meaning that the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases are low.

As a result, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story and Naval Station Norfolk have updated their mask requirements in accordance with the new map.

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story and the surrounding area is in a low community risk area, therefore face masks are no longer required indoors onboard the installation for DoD personnel and visitors.

All other health protection guidance remains in effect including guidance regarding workplace access, occupancy levels, physical distancing, travel and meetings.

Individuals have the option to still wear a mask regardless of the COVID-19 community level.

Naval Station Norfolk

Naval Station Norfolk and the surrounding area is in a low community risk area, therefore face masks are no longer required indoors onboard the installation for DoD personnel and visitors.

All other health protection guidance remains in effect including guidance regarding workplace access, occupancy levels, physical distancing, travel and meetings.

Individuals have the option to still wear a mask regardless of the COVID-19 community level.

