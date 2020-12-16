Naval Medical Center Portsmouth to start vaccinating staff on Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Medical Center Portsmouth will begin vaccinating staff members, Wednesday. It comes a day after they received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The center is the U.S. Navy’s oldest hospital and part of the first round of military facilities to receive the vaccine.

The Department of Defense plans to take a phased approach. Phase one will start by giving a small number of the vaccine to health care workers, followed by those responsible for national security, deploying forces and those at high-risk for the virus.

Three phases in total will get the vaccine to more than 2 million military members.

The first round of military sites will receive just under 44,000 doses, due to limited supplies. It is unclear how many Portsmouth received Tuesday.

Right now, the shot is voluntary but highly encouraged. A Pentagon spokesperson reports the vaccine will likely be mandatory after licensed approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

