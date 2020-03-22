NATO Allied Command Transformation staff member tests ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A staff member at NATO’s Allied Command Transformation has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.

Officials confirmed the report Sunday afternoon and said that the person is now in self-isolation along with personnel that were in close contact with the case.

This marks the first potential case at NATO’s Allied Command Transformation which is based in Norfolk.

“NATO Allied Command Transformation has taken every measure possible to protect the health of our military members, civilians and their families,” officials said.

All official travel by NATO Allied Command Transformation has been suspended. All community relations activities, incoming and outgoing visits and all events and conferences have been cancelled or postponed.