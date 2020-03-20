National Guard activated to assist Virginians during coronavirus pandemic, officials say

Coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — An email sent from the clerk for the Virginia State Senate confirms that Gov. Ralph Northam has activated the U.S. National Guard to assist the commonwealth during the coronavirus pandemic.

The email, which was sent by Clerk of the Senate Susan Schaar, says the National Guard will help to dispense supplies and equipment in Virginia — not to “lock people in their homes.”

The news comes as local governments, schools, and businesses close to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia. The Commonwealth has at least 94 positive cases of coronavirus.

Those numbers are expected to rise as the Virginia Department of Health updates its data. Two people have died in James City County.

The U.S. has approximately 450,000 National Guard members ready to go with a range of abilities in logistics, transportation, medical, kitchens and engineering.

Here’s an official report on how the Guard has prepared to respond to the virus.

