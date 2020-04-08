NASA Langley says employee who tested positive for COVID-19 has died

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — NASA Langley Research Center officials have confirmed an employee who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

NASA Langley spokeswoman April Phillips said the facility learned its team member had died on Tuesday.

The name of the person is being withheld at this time, Phillips said.

“… [T]he NASA family extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of our lost team member,” Phillips wrote.

Officials announced on Monday the person had tested positive and was the facility’s first case.

NASA Langley immediately notified employees who may have come into contact with that person. The employee’s work area was professionally cleaned and sanitized, according to a news release.

Most NASA Langley employees have been teleworking since March 17, with the exception of a few mission-essential personnel.

Latest Posts: