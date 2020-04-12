Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing

N.C. COVID-19 Sunday update: 4,520 confirmed cases total, 81 deaths

Coronavirus

by: , WNCN

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina has increased.

On Sunday, state health officials reported 4,520 confirmed cases, up more than 200 cases in a day, across 91 counties. An additional death was reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 81.

There are currently 331 people remaining hospitalized, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

To date, a total of 62,139 tests have been completed.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks:

Dare: 11

Currituck: 3

Chowan: 3

Gates: 4

Pasquotank: 15

Hertford: 4  – 1 death

Perquimans: 4

Bertie: 12  -1 death

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories