N.C. COVID-19 Sunday update: 4,520 confirmed cases total, 81 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina has increased.

On Sunday, state health officials reported 4,520 confirmed cases, up more than 200 cases in a day, across 91 counties. An additional death was reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 81.

There are currently 331 people remaining hospitalized, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

To date, a total of 62,139 tests have been completed.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks:

Dare: 11

Currituck: 3

Chowan: 3

Gates: 4

Pasquotank: 15

Hertford: 4 – 1 death

Perquimans: 4

Bertie: 12 -1 death

