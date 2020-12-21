N.C. COVID-19 Dec. 21 update: North Carolina sees lowest daily COVID-19 count in 2 weeks, hospitalization still high

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina added 4,479 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday – the lowest daily total since Dec. 7 (4,372).

After dropping for three-straight days, hospitalizations increased again from 2,777 on Sunday to 2,817 on Monday, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS said the daily percent positive report on Monday was 11 percent. Monday’s number reflects cases and tests from Saturday.

North Carolina has had more than 6.4 million tests completed revealing 483,647 total cases.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie: 1,120 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 251 cases – 4 deaths

Chowan: 759 cases – 19 deaths

Currituck: 563 cases — 10 deaths

Dare: 868 cases – 5 deaths

Gates: 313 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,250 cases – 44 deaths

Pasquotank: 1,506 cases – 38 deaths

Perquimans: 457 cases – 4 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.