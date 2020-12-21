RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina added 4,479 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday – the lowest daily total since Dec. 7 (4,372).
After dropping for three-straight days, hospitalizations increased again from 2,777 on Sunday to 2,817 on Monday, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
NCDHHS said the daily percent positive report on Monday was 11 percent. Monday’s number reflects cases and tests from Saturday.
North Carolina has had more than 6.4 million tests completed revealing 483,647 total cases.
Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:
- Bertie: 1,120 cases – 27 deaths
- Camden: 251 cases – 4 deaths
- Chowan: 759 cases – 19 deaths
- Currituck: 563 cases — 10 deaths
- Dare: 868 cases – 5 deaths
- Gates: 313 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,250 cases – 44 deaths
- Pasquotank: 1,506 cases – 38 deaths
- Perquimans: 457 cases – 4 deaths
To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.
Latest News
- N.C. COVID-19 Dec. 21 update: North Carolina sees lowest daily COVID-19 count in 2 weeks, hospitalization still high
- VB company fined $62K over sewage issues at Eagle Creek community in Moyock
- Suffolk man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter following fatal 2017 crash
- Suffolk residents can get help on overdue water and sewage bills through 2nd pandemic relief program
- US health and defense officials give update 1 week into COVID-19 vaccine rollout