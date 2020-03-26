N.C. business donates more than 400 face masks to Sentara hospital

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy of Motion Sensors, Inc.)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City business donated face masks to a Sentara Healthcare hospital in North Carolina during a time when medical supplies are low due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Motion Sensors, Inc., a speed sensor manufacturer, donated more than 400 N95 respirator face masks to medical workers at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on Tuesday.

“Thank you to all the health care workers who are on the front lines of this pandemic. From the sidelines, Motion Sensors and it’s employees are sending positive thoughts for the safety of our community,” the business wrote on in a Facebook post about the donation.

North Carolina has been hit hard by COVID-19. As of March 26, more than 500 people were diagnosed with the disease.

