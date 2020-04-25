N.C. April 25 COVID-19 Update: 571 new cases with 20 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Health and Human Services reported an additional 571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 20 deaths due to the virus.

According to state health officials, the total number of confirmed cases in North Carolina are now up to 8,623 from 95 counties and 105,265 completed tests.

Hospitalization in the state went up 20 overnight which brings the total number of North Carolinians hospitalized due to the virus to 456.

During the Friday coronavirus briefing, Governor Cooper announced that schools k-12 will continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year.

ECPPS Board of Education Chair, Dr. Denauvo Robinson, and Superintendent, Dr. Catherine Edmonds, will hold a community live-stream update on Monday, April 27 at 10:30 a.m. which will be recorded to the website.

Summer schools and summer camps are still in discussion and information will be provided at a later date. Decisions will be made after evaluating data and assessing the safety of the students and the sate of North Carolina.

Cooper also announced he is releasing a proposed budget for North Carolina that directs $1.4 billion in federal money to help the state from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The budget is intended to fund immediate needs in three main areas: public health and safety, continuity of operations for education and other state government services, and assistance to small businesses and local governments.

