Myrtle Beach to install social distancing signs at 140 beach access points

Coronavirus

by: Kaitlyn Luna

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – New social distancing and Check My Beach signs are being installed in Myrtle Beach.

According to Myrtle Beach City Government the signs are being posted at beach access points.

One sign is to remind people to practice safe social distancing, even though some of the restrictions on social settings have lessened; and the other explains the new Check My Beach website which reports water quality for the area.

There will be 140 beach access locations where the signs will be posted.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10