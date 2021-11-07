Mt. Gilead Baptist Church to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Nov. 13

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials with the Peoples Pharmacy are set to host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church.

The clinic is set to offer the first and second doses of the vaccine, as well as booster shots. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, those under 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Event organizers say the clinic will offer the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Masks will be required inside the building.

No registration is required for this community vaccine clinic and walk-ins are welcome.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.