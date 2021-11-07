Mt. Gilead Baptist Church to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Nov. 13

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) —  Health officials with the Peoples Pharmacy are set to host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The clinic is set to offer the first and second doses of the vaccine, as well as booster shots. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, those under 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Event organizers say the clinic will offer the  Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Masks will be required inside the building.

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

No registration is required for this community vaccine clinic and walk-ins are welcome.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10