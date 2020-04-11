West Virginia Ronald McDonald House makes care kits for COVID-19 workers at hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Ronald McDonald House (RHMC) in Morgantown delivered nearly 200 thank you kits to healthcare workers and staff at WVU Medicine Children’s at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The kits contained items like prepackaged snacks, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner and other toiletries. Executive Director for the Pittsburgh and Morgantown Ronald McDonald House Charities, Eleanor Reigel explained that staff at RHMC really wanted to give back to the local community and the heroes at the hospital.

“There are so many heroes that are working on the front lines and as part of our mission is to support everyone. Parents and families stay with us and support them, we wanted to support the frontline.”

Reigel explained that during these stressful times, the staff at RHMC have been taking extra care to adhere to the guidelines set by the CDC. She said that while many parents and family members already have enough on their plate to worry about beyond CO, the last thing they need is to fear of getting this virus.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities has really taken a serious approach. We want to make sure we are protecting the public health of our community. It’s very important.”

She said that staff has taken advice from the CDC, hospital partners and other health departments and agencies to make the environment the safest and cleanest that it possibly can be. Reigel explained that they have safety items, such as gloves, and are asking anyone that comes in essential questions.

Have you travelled?

Have you been exposed to COVID-19?

How are you feeling, do you have a temperature?

In addition to that, she explained that staff is cleaning the house constantly and making hard decisions.

“We have a lot of volunteers that do absolutely wonderful things for the families at the house, Reigel explained. “We’ve had to postpone and suspend those wonderful folks from coming in. We no longer have volunteers on site, we have no visitors.”





Although the house is not allowing volunteers inside, Reigel said that there are still plenty of ways for others to volunteer and donate to RMHC via their website. She explained that the house is always in need of donations and help in any way that is available. To visit that website and make a donation, click here.

Reigel explained that this act of kindness was just a small way of showing appreciation to the people who are risking their lives everyday to fight against COVID-19. She said that RMHC sends their greatest “thank you’s” to employees and that they want them to know that what they are doing for the community, isn’t going unnoticed.

We really appreciate those front liners. It’s making a significant difference as we try to mitigate COVID-19 and make our community safe again. Executive Director

