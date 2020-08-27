More than $4.1 million will go toward Virginia health centers

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment cleans gurneys in the emergency department intake area in New York. Hospital data related to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. will now be collected by a private technology firm, rather than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — a move the Trump administration says will speed up reporting but one that concerns some public health leaders. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON (WAVY)- – On Wednesday, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $4,138,947 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help support health centers as they continue battling the COVID-19 crisis in Virginia.

The funds were distributed through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Center Program. The program provides funds to community-based health care providers that, “provide primary care services in underserved areas.”

Officials say the health centers must meet a set of requirements, including providing care based on ability to pay and operating under a governing board that includes patients who are members.

The funding will go to the following health centers in Virginia:

$280,654 for Eastern Shore Rural Health System in Accomack County, Va.

$353,441 for Neighborhood Health in Alexandria, Va.

$222,750 for Johnson Health Center in Amherst County, Va.

$75,905 for Bland County Medical Clinic in Bland County, Va.

$335,491 for Central Virginia Health Services in Buckingham County, Va.

$215,250 for Tri-Area Community Health in Carroll County, Va.

$222,750 for Portsmouth Community Health Center in Portsmouth, Va.

$224,446 for St. Charles Health Council in Lee County, Va.

$282,459 for Rockbridge Area Free Clinic in Lexington, Va.

$126,094 for Loudoun Community Health Center in Loudoun County, Va.

$40,000 for Southern Dominion Health Systems in Lunenburg County, Va.

$240,953 for Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness in Martinsville, Va.

$207,750 for Free Clinic Of The New River Valley in Montgomery County, Va.

$220,818 for Blue Ridge Medical Center in Nelson County, Va.

$317,485 for Greater Prince William Community Health Center in Prince William County, Va.

$227,936 for Daily Planet Health Services in Richmond, Va.

$217,856 for Kuumba Community Health and Wellness Center in Roanoke, Va.

$222,750 for Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems in Smyth County, Va.

$104,159 for Horizon Health Services in Southampton County, Va.

“We’re thrilled to announce that these federal dollars will go towards supporting Virginia’s health centers as they continue to provide essential care during this pandemic, ” said the Senators.

Latest Posts