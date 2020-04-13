More clothing manufactures transition to making face masks

Live Now
IRVING, Texas (WAVY) — As the Coronavirus spreads, the need for personal protective equipment, known as PPE, continues to increase. 

The Harbor Group, a family-run company out of Irving, Texas is one of many companies offering its skill and expertise to help with supply shortages. 

The company traditionally makes athletic-wear but with the virus, the demand for those products has dropped significantly. 

So, Harbor Group is rerouting efforts to make something people really need right now, face masks. 

“We saw a large effort across the United States of people trying to make masks at home. We felt like we could make a big difference if we put our expertise, our materials and our facility to make masks on a larger scale, more of an industrial type operation,” explained Miguel Juraidini with Harbor Group. 

The company is working with getppe.org, an organization that matches manufacturers like Harbor Group with hospitals in need of supplies. 

“We never thought we would be making medical supplies,” said Juraidini. “But everyone is very excited that we could use what we know best to really make a difference now. Sewing is our expertise and all of our employees involved in this initiative are super excited so there’s been a great effort from their side to make this work as well.”

Harbor Group has already sent out two shipments of masks to hospitals in New York City. 

Juraidini says the goal is to produce two thousand masks per day by this coming week. 

For individuals who want to contribute to the effort, if you purchase one of the single masks, Harbor Group will donate an additional mask to an organization in need. 

